Transit Windsor Hoping for a Budget Increase in 2020

Transit Windsor is looking to increase its operating budget in 2020.

Executive Director Pat Delmore says transit is asking for a 2.47% increase.

He says there are many enhancements within the budget including Sunday service improvements to meet ridership demands.

"Our Sunday service hasn't changed in many years, many of routes are running every 40 minutes or even every hour where as on weekdays, they're 15 minutes even 10 minutes," says Delmore. "So there's a significant shortfall of hours and we've seen a real growth in our ridership over the last number of years."

Delmore says the increase also calls for additional drivers and maintenance staff.

"More hours of service, means the need for more drivers," says Delmore. "More hours of service means more hours to clean the buses and service the buses. "So yes there's some increases within the budget number as well,"

Transit's budget will be discussed during city budget deliberations.

Deliberations take place on January 27th.

As heard on AM800 news on Wednesday, the city's budget calls for an increase of nearly 3.6%.