Transit Windsor launches bus service to Amherstburg

Transit Windsor is now providing bus service to Amherstburg as part of a two-year pilot project with the City of Windsor.

Windsor Mayor Drew Dilkens, Amherstburg Mayor Aldo DiCarlo, and Transit Windsor Executive Director Tyson Cragg were at the Hôtel-Dieu Grace Healthcare Bus Terminal Tuesday morning to make the announcement and officially launch the first trip from Windsor to Amherstburg.

This 45-minute route, called Route 605, will run three times per day, every day at 6 a.m., 1:30 p.m., and 6 p.m.

Mayor DiCarlo says making public transit available to the community just makes sense.

"It improves a community's health, reduces the use of fossil fuels, reduces air pollution, but most importantly, it provides an equitable way to better a community's mobility," he says.

Windsor Mayor Drew Dilkens, Amherstburg Mayor Aldo DiCarlo, and Transit Windsor Executive Director Tyson Cragg speak at the Hôtel-Dieu Grace Healthcare Bus Terminal to officially launch Route 605, a two-year pilot project to provide bus service between Windsor and Amherstburg. Sept. 6, 2022 (Photo by Rob Hindi)

Starting at the Hôtel-Dieu Grace Healthcare terminal at 1453 Prince Rd., riders will travel through West Windsor along Ojibway Parkway to Front Road, through Downtown Amherstburg, and up to Lowes Side Road.

Individual rides cost $4.75, and Smart Cards are available to purchase for riders travelling more frequently.

DiCarlo says getting to work, doctor's appointments or visiting family and friends is not the same experience for everyone.

"For those who don't have a vehicle, especially due to financial barriers, the option of public transit is empowering, filling a void in their need to get around," he says.

DiCarlo says for the residents of Amherstburg, this service will be used beyond the municipal boundaries.

"Increasing opportunities for work, providing transportation for higher education and the ability to connect with family and friends, something they could not have done otherwise," he adds.

At this time, Transit Windsor riders are still required to wear a mask on buses.

To find out more about Transit Windsor's hours of operation, service enhancements, schedules, detours, and where to purchase individual tickets and passes, please visit www.TransitWindsor.ca online.

With files from Rob Hindi