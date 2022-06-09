Transit Windsor passengers must continue to wear masks

Mandatory masking will continue for all Transit Windsor users.

In a statement to AM800 news, executive director Tyson Cragg says Transit Windsor is a "federally-regulated entity, and falls under the Canada Labour Code and federal direction with respect to transportation-related directives."

The statement goes on to say, "the mask directive currently has no expiry and approval must be given by Labour Canada before it can be lifted."

As heard on AM800 news Thursday morning, most remaining mandatory mask rules in Ontario will expire Saturday.

Across the province, masks will not be required on public transit and many health-care settings but the three hospitals in Windsor-Essex are keeping masking in place.

The province is also keeping masking requirements in long-term care and retirement homes.