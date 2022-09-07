Transit Windsor remains unsure of when tunnel bus services will return

Many residents in Windsor continue to wonder when the tunnel bus services to the United States will open again.

The Transit Windsor tunnel bus service has been halted since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Transit Windsor is back to full service, following issues surrounding staffing shortages, and travellers are now able to travel into the United States while using the ArriveCan app.

Those in the community, including Windsor City Council, continue to wonder when the tunnel service will be brought back for residents to use.

During Windsor's City Council meeting, Tyson Cragg, Transit Windsor Executive Director, says they understand the frustrations.

He says what some of the main issues are when it comes to the ArriveCan app, and using the tunnel bus.

"Driver's requirement to verify vaccination status of people coming into Canada, the fact that we have a masking rule here, there's not a masking rule in the United States. And the additional time required to build into the schedules in order to clear Canadian re-entry requirements with respect to ArriveCan."

He says that the ArriveCan app is the main issue preventing the bus from operating again.

"The electronic part of it really is the stumbling block, there's cost issues related to that for providing personal electronic devices to operators as well, so ArriveCan really is the sticking point for us."

Cragg says Windsor is in a "class of one", as we are the only city who provides a service such as the tunnel bus.

"Transit Windsor, there's no other transit agency in North America that offers the service we do, so in our case it's not even like we could compare ourselves to another agency."

Cragg says Transit Windsor continues to work diligently to get the tunnel bus service back in action.

The Order in Council for the ArriveCan app is due to expire in September 2022.