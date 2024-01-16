Transit Windsor says special events bus to run this Sunday for Detroit Lions Game 

Transit Windsor says the special events bus will be running this weekend for the Detroit Lions game at Ford Field.

The announcement comes after the City said it was cancelled last weekend due to a 72-hour strike notice issued by Amalgamated Transit Union Local 616, the union that represents close to 300 unionized Windsor transit workers.

"With the notice rescinded and talks ongoing, regular transit service continues in all facets, including the special events bus," said the service in a news release.

Registration for the bus is open and the fare is $20 per person for a round-trip ticket.

The service also wants the public to know:

Seating capacity is limited, and passengers will not be accepted without a reservation.

Your special event ticket is only valid on the special event bus. Special event tickets are not valid on the regular tunnel bus.

After you have successfully paid, you will receive a confirmation email containing a QR code to check in on the day of the event.

Tickets cannot be picked up until 24 hours prior to the event.

Please arrive at Windsor International Transit Terminal, 300 Chatham Street West, thirty (30) minutes before your reserved time.

Proceed to a customer service clerk and present your QR code. You'll be given a pass to use on the bus for boarding in Windsor and when returning from Detroit. One ticket is issued per person.

Special event boarding is on the east side of the terminal.

In-person walk-ups will be accepted if there are seats remaining on the bus.

Returning from Detroit:

Return trip times are dependent on the conclusion of the event.

The last bus will leave no later than 30 minutes following the conclusion of the special event.

More information on the special events bus can be found here: https://www.citywindsor.ca/residents/transitwindsor/service-to-detroit/Pages/Special-Event-Bus-Service.aspx