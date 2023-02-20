Transit Windsor seeks budget increases

Transit Windsor is asking the City of Windsor to consider budget increases.

According to a report from the Environment, Transportation and Public Safety Standing Committee, Transit Windsor is seeking out an 8.6 per cent increase in its budget.

They recommend an operating budget effective of a Property Tax Levy Contribution of $17,831,080 which would be a budget increase of a little over $1.4 million.

This increase would set out to replace and improve fleets, make route enhancements and cover fuel and salary costs.

Ward 9 councillor Kieran Mckenzie says Transit Windsor is not immune to issues like inflation.

"The cost of fuel is a really good example that people have seen, everyone has experienced that at the pumps. Fuel for Transit Windsor has significantly increased and it's one of those budgetary pressures that are leading to the increases that are being proposed by Transit Windsor."

Mckenzie says the city will make significant investments throughout the year to continue to fully realize what is in the Transit Windsor Master Plan.

"There are recommendations that are coming from Transit Windsor to create reserve funds for us to be able to enhance the fleet and repair and replace the fleet of busses that need to be replaced as well as increased to meet those service targets."

He says he is in favour of improvements to public transit.

"I fully support us continuing down the path of making improvements to the transit system as has been envisioned in the Transit Master Plan, there are 10 other people that have a role in that decision-making process around the council table, it's not my job to speak for them, but from my perspective, I am very supportive."

The Environment, Transportation and Public Safety Standing Committee meeting is on Wednesday, February 22.



