Transit Windsor sees fewer passengers than normal for Ford Fireworks

Transit Windsor saw less passengers attend the Ford Fireworks over the Detroit River than usual.

The fireworks, held on Monday, saw only 7,000 people taking advantage of the free bus services.

In previous years, transit saw almost double that number, with passengers sitting at around 12,000.

Windsor Mayor Drew Dilkens says he's still proud of the number of passengers that used the service.

"The response was great, it wasn't as high as we've seen in the past, and I think some people just were making their own way there, they didn't want to be on a transit bus and that's typical of what we're seeing of the return of transit ridership as well, it's not back where it normally was before the pandemic."

He says the service ran smooth and efficiently.

"There were no issues to report, and it was a good return to have fireworks back, and it was great to have fireworks back after a two year hiatus, but certainly great to have the systems back in place that supported moving residents to see that show."

Dilkens adds that some people may have been concerned about close proximity due to COVID-19.

"I think for some people that's a little off-putting still, so we're doing the best that we can. 7,000 people is still a huge number, it's a little more than half of the number that we've moved in the past, we usually do about 12,000 people for fireworks every year," he say. "But, it's a great return and I think it was a beautiful night and people were happy to get downtown and see the fireworks show."

Parkway Zehrs on Tecumseh Road East in Windsor, St. Clair Beach Zehrs in Tecumseh and the Zehrs in LaSalle came together to cover the costs of free bus rides across Windsor for the community to watch the Ford Fireworks on Monday.