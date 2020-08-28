Transit Windsor Set to Resume Enhanced Saturday Schedule

Transit Windsor is expanding its service to help regular riders along with students heading back to school.

Effective Tuesday, Sept. 8, Transit Windsor will begin operating on an enhanced Saturday schedule.

The city bus service will also be offering secondary school extras to select schools.

Due to COVID-19, mandatory masks and rear-boarding policies will remain in effect, and once a bus reaches the maximum seat load, the bus will need to by-pass any additional riders, including on the secondary school extra routes.

Speaking on AM800's The Morning Drive, Windsor Mayor Drew Dilkens says fares will likely be waived for the first few weeks of September.

"We're working to get the front door boarding working and once we have front door boarding available, and the proper screens in place to protect the drivers, we'll begin collecting fares again. But I expect for the first few weeks of September, it will still be a free service," he says."

As part of the move to Saturday service, Transit Windsor will increase the hours of service on all routes.

Start times for service will range, beginning at 5:30 a.m. and continue up to 12:30 a.m..

Until front door boarding can be reinstated, fares will continue to be waived, and all passengers are asked to enter and exit the bus through the rear doors.

The enhanced services offered by Transit Windsor will also provide for additional vehicles to be deployed when a bus reaches capacity, when available.

The Secondary School Extra Routes include:

Herman

Holy Names

Massey

Riverside

St.Joseph's

Brennan

CLICK HERE to find more information on Transit Windsor's current schedule and policies, along with the updated schedule that will be effective on Sept. 8.

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit continues to advise that transit remain for essential trips only and that residents consider alternatives such as walking or cycling, to the greatest extent possible.