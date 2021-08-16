Transit Windsor Shifting Back to Full Service

Transit Windsor is shifting back to full service.

According to a city release, full service will resume on Sunday September 5 for all city and county routes.

Transit will also be introducing its new Route 518X which is a new limited-stop express route from Tecumseh Mall to St. Clair College via Devonshire Mall.

Since last September, the bus service has been operating on an enhanced Saturday service.

Transit will continue with limiting capacity to seated loads, performing enhanced cleaning of buses and continuing to require all riders to wear a mask on the bus.