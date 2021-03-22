Transit Windsor to Offer Free Rides to COVID-19 Vaccination Sites

Transit Windsor is offering free rides to individuals who are getting the COVID-19 vaccine.

"To further support our residents in getting vaccinated, Transit Windsor will be providing free round trip transportation services for those individuals getting their vaccination," says Windsor-Essex County Health Unit CEO Theresa Marentette.

She says individuals will be required to inform transit staff if they are heading to a vaccination site or returning from one to receive the complimentary service.

"This is a wonderful service being offered by Transit Windsor and will greatly assist providing access to vaccinations," she says.

Marentette says the city approached the health unit with the idea.

"They started the conversation and transportation is something that can be a barrier for people to access these vaccination sites," says Marentette.

There are currently four mass vaccination sites open in Windsor-Essex for seniors 75 and over.

A fifth site at Amherstburg's Libro Centre opens next Monday.

Area pharmacies are also administering the AstraZeneca vaccine to adults 60 and older.