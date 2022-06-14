Transit Windsor to provide free service on fireworks night

Transit Windsor will be providing free shuttle bus service to the Windsor riverfront to watch this year's big fireworks show over the Detroit River.

Parkway Zehrs on Tecumseh Road East in Windsor, St. Clair Beach Zehrs in Tecumseh and the Zehrs in LaSalle are coming together to cover the costs of free bus rides across Windsor to gather along the riverfront to watch the Ford Fireworks on Monday, June 27.

Transit Windsor will provide free direct service from Devonshire Mall to a drop-off spot near Windsor City Hall.

In past years, upwards of five thousand area residents have utilized the free regular transit route service on fireworks night, and between five and seven thousand have parked at Devonshire Mall to ride the free shuttles from that location.

Tyson Cragg, Executive Director of Transit Windsor, says you could image the chaos it would create if everyone going to the fireworks had to find parking.

"This what transit is all about. We're all about moving mass numbers of people from point A to point B and that partnership with Zehrs to cover the cost, provide that support on fireworks night, we're so grateful for that. It's going to be a great night," he says.

Cragg says they will be all hands on deck fireworks night.

"Everybody is going to be out on scene providing support. We have every available driver working that night, every available piece of equipment," he says. "Remember, it's not just the shuttles that are free, it's service period that's free that night. So anybody can ride for free on Transit Windsor, get you to Devonshire Mall, get you on the shuttle, get you down there and get you back."

Transit Windsor will be providing free shuttle bus service to the Windsor riverfront to watch this year's big fireworks show over the Detroit River. Three Zehrs stores in Windsor-Essex are sponsoring the free shuttle bus service on June 27. Tuesday, June 14, 2022 (Photo by Rob Hindi)

Cragg says the shuttle buses will be running on a frequency of every 10 to 15 minutes on fireworks night to get people to the riverfront.

"We have additional drivers on staff that night, so it's really going to be a continuous circle of buses to get people down and then when the fireworks are over, it's going to be the same thing coming back," he says. "So basically a bus come up, we fill it up, another one rolls up and we fill that one up."

Due to COVID-19, Transit Windsor is required by federal regulations to ensure all riders must wear a mask while on the bus.

The free bus service will run from 6 p.m. to 12 a.m. on fireworks night.

Shuttles leave Devonshire Mall, starting at 6 p.m., from Sydney Avenue and the last shuttle will return to the mall from McDougall Avenue, beside Windsor Arena, immediately following the Fireworks and until midnight.

This year's fireworks begin at 10 p.m. Monday, June 27 with Tuesday as the rain date, if needed.

Further details on downtown road closures and parking will be available closer to event night.