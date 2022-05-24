Transit Windsor Tunnel Bus still on hold

The return of the Transit Windsor tunnel bus service is still on pause.

Windsor Mayor Drew Dilkens, spoke on AM800's The Morning Drive, and said he is unsure about when the bus that connects Windsor and Detroit will return.

Dilkens says it's impractical to have the transit drivers checking all passengers information before crossing into the United States.

"Just based on what they're experiencing at the border and the number of people who are arriving without Arrive Canada filled out and the pressure that they're seeing through the regular vehicle lanes with ArriveCan, we're just not ready to take passengers back," says Dilkens.

He says that there are too many delays with ArriveCan and COVID-19 vaccination requirements to bring the tunnel bus back at this time.

"If someone doesn't have the right paperwork, if someone doesn't have things sorted out, what that does, it puts a requirement on Transit Windsor to transport them back to the United States," he says.

He says he would love to have the tunnel bus running again.

"There's no doubt it's a barrier for people who are coming over and want to go to the casino or visit Windsor," he says. "Many just aren't aware, and they're not prepared, and it's frustrating I think for CBSA, and it's frustrating for the people who are trying to come to the country."

The tunnel bus service has been suspended since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.