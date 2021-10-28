Transit Windsor working to address busing issues for Massey students

Transit Windsor wants parents and students at Massey Secondary School to understand that they are working to address busing issues this school year.

As a result of Ministry of Education-mandated COVID-19-related safety measures implemented by Vincent Massey Secondary School, the afternoon dismissal time was changed this year to 2 p.m. from 3:10 p.m.

Ridership on the Massey extras, buses assigned to handle the extra riders during the previous dismissal time is now low as a result of that change, but there's increased student demand on the Route 5-Dominion bus.

Transit Windsor Executive Director Tyson Cragg says from a resource perspective, they only have so many buses available at any given time.

To change the current bus schedule would have resulted in removing certain services from Holy Names Catholic High School.

Traditionally, Holy Names had the earlier dismissal time and extra buses used to service those students would be available to accommodate Massey students at the later dismissal time.

Cragg says a lot of students have moved over to the Route 5-Dominion buses.

"We've taken at least one of those school extras and moved it over to the Dominion 5 to provide the extra support on that route to get students home from school at the 2 p.m. dismissal where it's been moved to."

Cragg says the school extras have been traditionally structured to service both Holy Names and Massey.

"Holy Names had the earlier dismissal and Massey had the later dismissal. It worked very well when we had the time to have the buses do the routes and go back. Essentially we would dual utilize those buses. As I said there are six to do those school extras," he said.

He says the change in dismissal means they don't have the resources to run the extra buses for both Holy Names and Massey.

"We simply don't have the additional buses to run more of them at the same time," Cragg continued. "Essentially it would require us to, the six we have out right now, we would need to put 12 buses out there to accommodate both of the schools in that neighbourhood at the same time."

Transit Windsor will continue the 3:10 p.m. pickup at Massey, but is now moving to add more resources to reduce overloads on Route 5-Dominion.