Transition to Betterness Gala raises $450,000

It's the end of an era for Transition to Betterness.

The local charity held its 25th annual gala Saturday night at Caesars Windsor which raised $450,000.

But during the event, T2B announced it would be the last gala as the organization is putting a pause on the yearly event.

Executive director Amber Hunter says the event will go on a 'little hiatus' but says it left on a high note.

She says it's bitter sweet.

"We'll be back with so many other things," she says. "This doesn't take away from anything else that we have going on and we're going to continue to grow."

Photo courtesy: Transition to Betterness

Hunter says T2B is known for its events.

"We have been so so proud of this event and the community as they come together but I think at this point, there is no where else to go with us for the gala," says Hunter. "We've taken it to the height that it can be. We're just so proud and we wanted to this little breather, take a little hiatus and we keep calling it the series finale but we want everybody to be really excited for the reboot."

She says T2B will continue to hosts its Ride to Survive event along with its tennis tournament and an upcoming pickleball tournament.

Hunter adds T2B events have raised more than $16-million for programs and capital campaigns in Windsor-Essex.

T2B offers over 20 programs in the community.