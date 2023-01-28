Transition to Betterness Gala returns after two-year hiatus

The Transition to Betterness Gala returns this weekend for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic.

T2B is celebrating 25 years of supporting local families in Windsor-Essex.

T2B is a local charity with over 20 programs that support patients and families in local hospitals and healthcare facilities.

The provide services such as the 'Hair to Share' program where they send donated hair to 'A Child's Voice Foundation' where it's made into a wig for a child, the 'Holiday Meal Program' where they offer a complimentary meal for families in the palliative unit on holidays, and the 'T2B Healing Garden' located at Hôtel-Dieu Grace Healthcare.

Executive Director, Amber Hunter, says everyone is happy to be back.

"It's been a great experience. Caesars Windsor, World Class Venues are excited to have us back. All of our donors, all of the attendees, all of the vendors that we worked with, everybody is just really happy to see each other."

She says the whole night is a celebration of being in the community.

"Our theme is just 25 years of comforting the community. So, it's a celebration of our partners, it's a celebration of our program, it's a celebration of being in this community and being able to grow our programs and grow our capital campaign the way we have. And, almost $16-million into the community over this 25 years."

Executive Director, Amber Hunter, says they are so proud of the love of community.

"We are so proud of how many people it takes to make our organization possible. Not just the donors, but our community supporters. We're so appreciative of our Youth Committee, our volunteers, and I think with this gala, with this 25 years, we are just so proud of the love of community we have with T2B."

All of the tickets for this years gala at Caesars Windsor are sold out.

Hunter says there will be approximately 1,000 people in attendance of the event.

-with files from AM800's Rusty Thomson