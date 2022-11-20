Transition to Betterness preparing to celebrate 25 years in Windsor-Essex

Transition to Betterness (T2B) is preparing to celebrate 25 years of supporting local families in Windsor-Essex.

T2B is a local charity that has had the opportunity to grow for over two decades with over 20 on-going programs that support patients and families in local hospitals and healthcare facilities.

Executive Director Amber Hunter says they're looking to celebrate in a big way with a very high end, black tie event at Caesars Windsor.

"We usually have numerous different levels of entertainment, a great dinner, live auctions, silent auctions, dancing, you name it we have it. So we're super excited to bring it back after a two year hiatus with the pandemic."

Hunter says the organization is built on simple acts of kindness, which expands into providing comfort, care and dignity in every phase, from paediatric to palliative.

When reflecting on 25 years for the organization, she says she thinks about all of the hundreds of thousands of patients that they've had the opportunity to impact.

"I think about all of the great stories of that bridge between hospital and home that we've been able to do. Providing the softer side of healthcare, like the comfort blankets, the comfort totes, our comfort carts. All things of course comfort to patients."

Hunter says they've had some tremendous growth over the past 25 years.

She says their story started with a simple vision of refurbishing two oncology rooms which provided a warm and comforting space for patients and their families, but what began as a small campaign of two rooms flourished into a mission of comfort.

"We work within all the local hospitals, and I get told all the time 'I didn't know you guys did that' or 'I didn't know you guys were apart of that'. Looking forward is to continue to respond to the needs of the community, and continue to be that little extension of kindness wherever we can be."

Hunter say the T2B Gala will be dedicated to honouring local loved ones and celebrating together to raise funds that stay within and support the local community.

The event takes place on Saturday, January 28, 2023.