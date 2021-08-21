Transition to Betterness to Host Yoga 4 Hope on Sunday

Residents will be taking part in some yoga Sunday for a good cause.

Transition to Betterness is hosting 'Yoga 4 Hope' in several parks across Windsor-Essex.

Executive director Amber Hunter says the event begins at 9am with instructors teaching classes at seven different locations including a dog friendly class at Brunet Park in LaSalle.

She says the outdoor events will follow all COVID-19 rules.

"We're known for a lot of our events and, unfortunately, we haven't had the opportunity to have some. So we're back a little bit and Yoga 4 Hope is a safe event in the park. We have some great yoga instructors who've given up their time to teach classes within the parks."

Hunter says all the proceeds will help support the organization's over 20 programs.

"Very simply, you can pick your class, pick the park you want. It's a $20 fee and you're there and you're being Zen and you're supporting a great cause. Of course, all of the proceeds that we make go to support our programs."

Transition to Betterness provides comfort-based programs to help patients and their families going through serious health issues in hospital.

More information about Yoga 4 Hope can be found at t2b.ca.

— with files from Live and Local