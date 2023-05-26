Transport minister can't confirm if Windsor will get the entire EV battery plant project

The federal transport minister understands people are 'anxious and skeptical' about the future of the electric vehicle battery plant in Windsor but he says the federal government is committed to this region and the auto sector.

Omar Alghabra was in Windsor Friday and faced questions about the federal government's ongoing negotiations with Stellantis and LG Energy Solutions to secure a final agreement for the NextStar Energy electric vehicle battery plant.

Alghabra, says they are committed to the original deal but would not confirm the future of the battery module component in Windsor.

"You're asking me to talk about the ongoing negotiations which is taking place at the table but the commitment is there, we are committed to realizing this vision," he says.

Alghabra, who discussed the issued Thursday in a face-to-face meeting with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, would not provide a timeline on when a deal could be finalized and would not confirm whether or not the deal would cover the entire project that was originally announced.

The automaker is exploring options, which could include moving part of the planned operation to another jurisdiction, as negotiations drag on over increased incentives for the project.

When the $5-billion plant was announced in 2022, the site was intended to assemble both cells and modules in two different sections, but the battery module production component is reportedly in jeopardy.

Alghabra says the government is very committed to the future of this region.

"Yes there are ongoing discussions between our government and Stellantis, and the provincial government as well, but we're confident that we're going to find a way to ensure that the plant will not only remain but flourish," he says. "Hire more people from this region, produce more cars and revitalize the automotive sector here."

Once complete, the plant is expected to employ 2,500 people.

Stellantis has already halted construction on protions of the project along the E.C. Row Expressway and Banwell Road.

Alghabra says the people of Windsor understand that these type of things take place but the commitment is there and we're very optimistic.

"I understand people are anxious and skeptical, but they have also seen our government in action over the last few years and how we are commitment to this region and the automotive sector," he adds.

In early May, Stellantis and LG Energy Solution warned they were implementing contingency plans because the federal government hasn't lived up to an agreement, pointing to incentives provided to the Volkswagen plant in St. Thomas.

The CEOs of the two companies wrote last month to Prime Minister Trudeau, saying Ottawa had confirmed in writing five times that it would match production incentives under the United States' Inflation Reduction Act, but has not delivered on those commitments.