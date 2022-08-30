Transport minister told about frustrations in Windsor over ArriveCan app

The Liberal MP for Windsor-Tecumseh says he's had conversations with every minister that's come to Windsor about the ArriveCan app.

Irek Kusmierczyk says he spoke Monday with Transport Minister Omar Alghabra and Health Minister Jean-Yves Duclos about the ArriveCan app, and about all the frustrations and concerns coming in from across the community about the challenges the measure presents to border communities like Windsor.

"We've had some very long and serious conversations, and I shared what I heard from the community. I shared the community voice in terms of the frustrations and concerns that they have with ArriveCan and that the ministers heard that loud and clear," he says.

The app requires mandatory travel and public health information be submitted before and after entry into Canada, including COVID-19 vaccination status.

During a stop on Tuesday in Windsor, Minister Alghabra called ArriveCan a tool to improve efficiencies for travellers because a vaccine certificate is required to enter Canada. He says without it, the process of verification would be manual and would take more time.

He says they are listening to people in border communities about ArriveCan and they want to work with stakeholders to enhance and improve the flow of people, especially at land borders.

Kusmierczyk says they've heard a lot from local residents and businesses who call the app "a barrier."

"We've definitely heard from, for example, seniors. We've heard about challenges persons with disabilities, for example, that people with disabilities have with ArriveCan," he says. "Different people experience ArriveCan differently but overwhelmingly we've heard concerns it's a barrier and that is presents challenges and concerns for residents and businesses."

Kusmierczyk says he's been telling the ministers that border communities like Windsor have experienced COVID quite differently than other communities because we're so integrated with Michigan.

"We have families that live there, we have businesses that are there, residents here that work there, workers, engineers, you name it. We are so integrated that really any type of additional layer really caused challenges for border communities like ours and that's really the message I wanted to convey," he adds.

The Order in Council for the ArriveCan app is due to expire in September, but Minister Alghabra would not elaborate on whether any of the discussions around the measure involved an end date for its use.