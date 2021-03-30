Transport Truck and Minivan Collide in Essex

One person has been sent to hospital with life threatening injuries after a crash in Essex.

Ontario Provincial Police say emergency crews were called to County Road 15 and County Road 18 around 8am Tuesday morning for a two vehicle collision.

According to police, a minivan and a transport truck collided, resulting in both vehicles leaving the roadway.

Police say the driver of the minivan was taken to hospital while the driver of the transport truck was not injured.

The OPP Technical Collision Investigation team is on scene investigating the cause of the crash.

Police say the roadway will be closed for "some time."

County Road 15 is closed between the 6th Concession and the 8th Concession while County Road 18 is closed between Walker Road and Giardini Sr. Road.