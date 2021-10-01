Transway 1A and 1C listed as possible COVID-19 exposure points

A couple of Transit Windsor bus routes have been identified as the latest possible COVID-19 exposure points.

The routes are Transway 1A, which covers Windsor International Transit Terminal to Devonshire Mall, and Transway 1C, which covers Forest Glade to Hôtel-Dieu Grace Healthcare Terminal, including the Windsor International Transit Terminal.

The date of possible exposure was Sept. 21, at 1 p.m., 3:30 p.m. and 4 p.m.

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is asking anyone who may on been on those buses on the identified dates to monitor themselves for symptoms of COVID-19 for 14 days from the date of exposure, and if symptoms develop, get tested immediately.