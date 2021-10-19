Transway 1C and Dominion #5 transit routes listed as possible COVID-19 exposure points

A couple of Transit Windsor bus routes have been identified as the latest possible COVID-19 exposure points.

The routes are Transway 1C, which covers University at Cameron to Tecumseh at Ouellete, and Dominion #5, which covers Riverside at Crawford to SCC Front Entrance.

For Transway 1C, the times listed by the health unit are Monday, October 11 at 8:11 a.m. and 2:07 p.m.

For Dominion #5, the times listed are Tuesday, October 12 at 7:22 a.m. and either 2:19 p.m. or 2:39 p.m.

Additionally, anyone who used that route on Wednesday, October 13 at 10:42 a.m. or 12:19 p.m. may also be at risk of exposure.

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is asking anyone who may have used these bus routes on the identified dates to monitor themselves for symptoms of COVID-19 for 14 days from the date of exposure.

If symptoms develop, get tested immediately.