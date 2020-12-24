Trash Bags Permitted for Garbage Collection in Windsor over Holidays

The City of Windsor is waiving the hard-sided garbage container by-law over the holidays.

Two garbage bags will be allowed in addition to existing hard-sided containers starting Monday, according to Manager of Waste Operations Jim Leether.

He tells AM800 News the additional bags will be allowed for two weeks.

"Specifically after the Christmas break here to allow for people to get rid of the extra stuff they get through the holidays," he added.

Leether says bags must weight less than 21 kg — so if you have to drag it out to the road it's likely going to be too heavy.

"The important thing with the extra bags is to please make sure the bags are tied properly and secure so the collectors can grab them safely," he says.

He's asking the public to resist the urge to stack the bags on hard-sided containers.

"Place them beside the pales, not on top of them," he says. "As much as that might be something people think is helpful for collectors, it is a little safer for them to have it down on the ground."

COVID-19 restrictions have prompted most people to shop online, so Leether expects to see more recycling this year.

He says collectors will pick up items in a cardboard box of similar dimensions to existing bins as long as items are properly sorted.

More details can be found on the city's website.