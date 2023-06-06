Trash compactor fire closes Walmart on Dougall Avenue

Clean up is underway at the Walmart store in south Windsor following a fire.

Windsor Fire officials confirm there was a fire at the Walmart on Dougall Avenue on Monday.

Chief Fire Prevention officer Mike Coste tells AM800 it was a garbage fire in the trash compactor located in the back of the building.

Coste says smoke got into the building, but there were no injuries or damages.

CTV Windsor reports the store had to be evacuated and it appeared to be temporarily closed.

Callers and texters have told AM800 that the store is closed again today.

- with files from CTV Windsor