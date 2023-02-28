Tree branch collection to begin March 4 across Lakeshore

The Municipality of Lakeshore has scheduled several days of pickup services to collect tree branches and limbs that were downed during the recent ice storm.

Pickup services will occur between Saturday, March 4 and Friday, March 10. All branches to be picked up must be placed at the curb by the end of the day on Friday, March 3.

Downed branches and limbs are to be placed at the curbside in a safe manner. Branches will be processed through a woodchipper by municipal staff and contractors. Residents are asked to leave branches and limbs unbundled (no strings or wire) and manageable for ease of access.

The following areas are being offered this service:

- North of County Road 42 (from County Road 19 to County Road 22, to the east limit of Belle River)

- Woodslee (north and south)

- Staples

- Ruscom

- St. Joachim

- Stoney Point/Pointe aux Roches

- Comber

- Lighthouse Cove

- Shoreline areas, along the north shore

Cleanup efforts apply only to downed branches, not to yard waste; yard waste will be left onsite.

Alternatively, residents can drop off limbs and branches at one of the Essex Windsor Solid Waste Authority drop off depots in Windsor, Kingsville, and Essex. Size restrictions apply.

Residents wishing to burn limbs and branches are reminded to do so safely. For information on burn permits and fire safety, please visit Lakeshore Fire Department's Open Burning webpage.

Non-emergency issues can continue to be reported to Lakeshore at www.Lakeshore.ca/ReportAProblem or by calling the Public Service Unit at 519-728-2700 ext. 0.