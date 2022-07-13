Tree planting policy approved by LaSalle council 

LaSalle Council has voted unanimously in favour for the adoption of a tree planting policy for the town.

During Tuesday night's meeting, council approved the policy which would allow a resident to request that a tree be planted on the Town owned Right of Way.

The Town would purchase, plant, maintain and own the requested tree.

Under the policy, the cutoff date for a tree request will be first week in September 2022, prior to annual planting. Any requests received after September would automatically be placed on a following years planting list.

There is $5,000 set aside this year for planting the trees, which is roughly 10 trees. All tree requests will be on a first come, first serve basis.

The request needs to be put forward by the owner of the property. Following the request, the Town will visit the residence to check utilities, street lights, signs, and electrical wiring to ensure the property can withhold the tree.

Public works will monitor the volume of requests that come in, and if necessary, future increases in budget for the program will be requested through the budget process for 2023 and the future.

If interested in requesting a tree, a call can be made to the Town of LaSalle.