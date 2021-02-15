Trespass Order Issued after Man Refuses to Wear a Mask in LaSalle

A man has been issued a trespass order after refusing to wear a mask at a business in LaSalle.

LaSalle Police Service was called to the Countryside Home Hardware on Wyoming Avenue near Malden Road on Feb. 3 after a man refused to wear a mask while waiting in line outside the store.

Police say staff informed the customer he would not receive his online order until he complied with rules set out under the Reopening Ontario Act.

That's when the man became belligerent and attempted to pry the doors open with his bare hands, according to police.

Officers arrived shortly after the man had fled the scene, but say staff were able to provide his licence plate number.

Police say officers attended the mans home to advise him he is no longer allowed on the premises and could be arrested for trespassing if he returned to the store.