Trespassing investigation leads to the seizure of replica handguns and drugs

Two people are facing drug charges stemming from a trespassing investigation in Windsor.

Around 12:30 p.m. on Dec. 13, patrol officers were called to the 1500 block of Bruce Avenue following a complaint of a leisure trailer illegally parked on a private property.

As a result of the investigation, officers learned the trailer was reported stolen and was illegally using electricity from the residence on the property.

Two suspects were found inside the trailer and arrested.

Officers seized four replica handguns and a large quantity of drugs, including suspected fentanyl, cocaine and methamphetamine.

A 34-year-old Windsor man is facing 15 counts of possession of a controlled substance for trafficking and a charge of possession of stolen property over $5,000.

A 25-year-old Windsor woman is charged with 14 counts of possession of a controlled substance for trafficking, a charge of possession of stolen property over $5,000 and one count of breaching a release order.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Windsor Police Service DIGS Unit at 519-255-6700 ext. 4361, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.