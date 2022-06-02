Trevor Jones declared winner in Chatham-Kent-Leamington

Progressive Conservative candidate Trevor Jones has been declared the winner in the Chatham-Kent-Leamington riding in the provincial election.

Jones defeated NDP Brock McGregor, Ontario Party Rick Nicholls (incumbent), and None of the Above Party Bryce Giroux.

Nicholls was a member of the PC party for a decade, but ran for the Ontario party after he was removed from the Progressive Conservative party for not getting a COVID-19 vaccine.

The Liberal Party had no candidate in the riding after Audrey Festeryga withdrew her candidacy.

Some of the issues candidates addressed while on the campaign trail included healthcare, increased investment and infrastructure.