Trevor Jones to represent Ontario PC party in Chatham-Kent-Leamington

The Ontario PC Party has announced that Trevor Jones has been nominated as the Ontario PC candidate for the riding of Chatham-Kent-Leamington ahead of the 2022 provincial election.

Jones is a lifelong resident of Chatham-Kent-Leamington who has served his community for over twenty years, and currently serves as a municipal councillor in Leamington.

Jones says he's incredibly honoured to join Doug Ford and the PC team ahead of the next provincial election.

He previously served as a police officer and worked closely alongside service groups and communities in the agricultural space.

In a release, Jones says his unique experiences in law enforcement, his passion for his communities, and a desire to support innovation and food security, inspired him to transition careers to a business executive role to advocate for Ontario’s agriculture sector and ensure it remains a world leader.

He's looking to fill the seat of former PC Party MPP, and current independent MPP, Rick Nicholls who was expelled from the Ontario PC caucus for refusing to get a COVID-19 vaccine back in August.