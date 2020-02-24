Trial Begins for Accused Charged in Death of District Fire Chief

WINDSOR — Testimony has begun in the trial of a Windsor man charged in the death of a local district fire chief.

Michael Hiller, 44, is charged with manslaughter and assault in the death of 51-year-old Joe St. Louis.

In March 2018, Windsor police were called to a home on Daytona Ave. near Malden Rd. for a physical altercation and St. Louis was found vital signs absent.

He was revived and taken to the hospital where he died five days later.

The trial Monday morning, before Justice Renee Pomerance, began with testimony from the pathologist who performed the autopsy on St. Louis.

Dr. Edward Tweedie told the court St. Louis's cause of death was 'brain damage due to an interruption of blood and oxygen supply.'

It stemmed from 'significant neck compressions' which also stopped St. Louis's heart from beating.

Dr. Tweedie said since St. Louis's neurological prognosis was poor, life support was removed.

During Dr. Tweedie's testimony, a member of the St. Louis family left the courtroom in tears.

St. Louis was a 25-year-old fire service veteran in Lakeshore.