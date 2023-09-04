Trial for Freedom Convoy organizers to begin on Tuesday

Tomorrow marks the start of the criminal trial of two key organizers of the ``Freedom Convoy'' protest in winter 2022.

Tamara Lich and Chris Barber have been co-accused of mischief, obstructing police, counselling others to commit mischief and intimidation.

The two were among the original group of organizers involved in bringing a convoy of big-rig trucks to Ottawa in protest against COVID-19 health restrictions and the federal government.

The protest lasted three weeks as demonstrators entrenched themselves in the streets around Parliament Hill, sparking copycat protests at international border crossings and a nation-wide emergency declaration.

As police tried to dislodge the massive protest, Lich and Barber encouraged protesters to ``hold the line,'' and promised to stay in Ottawa until the government agreed to their demands to stand down public health measures.

The trial is scheduled to last at least 16 days, and is likely to include hours of social media content shot by Lich and Barber themselves.