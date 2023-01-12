Trial for man accused of killing Muslim family in London, Ont. moved to Windsor

The trial of the man convicted in killing a Muslim family in London will be heard in Windsor.

As previously reported, the change of venue was granted in July 2022 but a location had not been announced.

CTV News has confirmed that the trial will proceed on Sept. 5, 2023 at 10 a.m. at the Courthouse in Windsor

The trial is estimated to take 12 weeks.

Veltman is charged with four counts of first-degree murder and one count of attempted murder in the deaths of four memers of the Afzaal family.

— With files from CTV News London's Nick Paparella