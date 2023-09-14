Trial of man accused in London attack sees police station footage

Jurors at the trial of a man accused of murdering four members of a Muslim family in Ontario are watching more footage of him being held at a police station after his arrest.

Nathaniel Veltman is accused of deliberately hitting five members of the Afzaal family with his truck while they were out for a walk in London, Ont.

Jurors are watching video of Veltman pacing around in a small detention cell and sometimes briefly sitting on a concrete bench inside the cell before he continues walking around with his hands crossed or in his pants' pockets.

Veltman is seen wearing a white T-shirt with what appears to be a hand-drawn cross on both the front and the back, along with dark-coloured pants.

The 22-year-old has pleaded not guilty to four counts of first-degree murder and one count of attempted murder.

Prosecutors have alleged his actions in June 2021 amount to an act of terrorism and have argued he was motivated by white nationalist beliefs.

