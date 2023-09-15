Trial of man accused in London attack set to hear from witnesses today

Jurors at the trial of a man accused of murdering four members of a Muslim family in Ontario are set to hear from new witnesses and watch more footage today of him at a police station after his arrest.

Nathaniel Veltman is accused of deliberately hitting five members of the Afzaal family with his truck while they were out for a walk in London, Ont.

Prosecutors have alleged his actions in June 2021 amount to an act of terrorism and have argued he was motivated by white nationalist beliefs.

Veltman, 22, has pleaded not guilty to four counts of first-degree murder and one count of attempted murder.

Jurors began watching footage yesterday of him being held at a police station after his arrest.

Veltman is seen pacing around and occasionally sitting in a detention cell, before being taken to a different cell where he is seen walking around and eventually lying down in the hours after the attack.