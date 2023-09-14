Trial of man accused in London attack set to see police station footage today

Jurors at the trial of a man accused of murdering four members of a Muslim family in Ontario are set to see more footage today of him at a police station after his arrest.

Nathaniel Veltman is accused of deliberately hitting five members of the Afzaal family with his truck while they were out for a walk in London, Ont.

Prosecutors have alleged his actions in June 2021 amount to an act of terrorism and have argued he was motivated by white nationalist beliefs.

Veltman, 22, has pleaded not guilty to four counts of first-degree murder and one count of attempted murder.

Jurors began watching footage yesterday of Veltman arriving at police headquarters in London shortly after the attack, and are set to see more video of him being held there.

The trial heard yesterday from an eyewitness to the attack who testified she saw the body of one of the victims fly into the air after being hit by a speeding black pickup truck.

