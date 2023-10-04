iHeartRadio
Trial of man accused in London attack to hear more evidence


Justice Renee Pomerance (left to right), Nathaniel Veltman, defence counsel Peter Ketcheson and federal prosecutor Sarah Shaikh attend court at Veltman's trial in Windsor, Ont., Monday, Sept.11, 2023. Jurors at the trial of the man accused of murdering four members of a Muslim family in Ontario are set to see more footage today of him at a police station after his arrest. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Alexandra Newbould

WINDSOR, Ont. - A police digital forensic expert is expected to continue his testimony today at the Ontario trial of a man accused of killing four members of a Muslim family in an alleged act of terrorism.

Windsor police Sgt. Liyu Guan told the jury he found an early version of what prosecutors have described as a white nationalist manifesto on a laptop linked to Nathaniel Veltman.

Veltman is accused of deliberately hitting five members of the Afzaal family with his truck in June 2021 while they were out for a walk in London, Ont.

Veltman has pleaded not guilty to four counts of first-degree murder and one count of attempted murder.

It's the first case of Canada's terrorism laws being put before a jury in a first-degree murder trial.

Salman Afzaal, 46; his 44-year-old wife, Madiha Salman; their 15-year-old daughter, Yumna; and her 74-year-old grandmother, Talat Afzaal, were killed in the attack, while the couple's nine-year-old son was seriously hurt but survived.
 

