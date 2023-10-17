Trial of man accused in London, Ont., attack set to hear more evidence from defence

The trial of an Ontario man accused of killing four members of a Muslim family in an alleged act of terrorism is set to hear more evidence from the defence today.

Nathaniel Veltman is accused of deliberately hitting the Afzaal family with his truck in June 2021 while they were out for a walk in London, Ont.

He has pleaded not guilty to four counts of first-degree murder and one count of attempted murder.

Veltman has been testifying in his own defence and he told the jury on Monday that he drove to Toronto a day before the attack to explore the possibility of targeting Muslims in that city.

The 22-year-old said he was feeling an urge to commit an act of violence but panicked once he got to Toronto and headed back to his apartment in London.

Jurors have previously seen video of Veltman telling a detective that his attack had been motivated by white nationalist beliefs.