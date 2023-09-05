Trial of Nathaniel Veltman, accused in London vehicle attack, begins today

The trial of Nathaniel Veltman, who is facing terror-related murder charges, started Tuesday in Windsor as jury selection gets underway.

The 22-year-old is accused of killing four members of the Afzaal family, who were struck by a pickup truck on June 6, 2021.

The family of five was out for a walk along Hyde Park Road in west London when they were allegedly rundown.

Salman Afzaal, 46, his 44-year-old wife Madiha Salman, their 15-year-old daughter Yumna and her 74-year-old grandmother, Talat Afzaal, were killed. A young boy, now 11 years old, was the lone survivor.

Veltman, was arrested moments after the crash. According to the indictment against him, Veltman is facing four counts of first degree murder and one count of attempted murder "in an alleged act of terrorism."

In June 2021, prosecutors informed Veltman that they had received consent to pursue terrorism charges under section 83 of the Criminal Code. A 2018 report from Public Safety Canada states that as of that year, 55 individuals had been charged with terrorism-related offences since they became a specific part of the Criminal Code in 2001.

A change of venue was granted by Justice Renee Pomerance last fall, which moved the trial to Windsor. The reasons for that decision, as well as the evidence and arguments presented in court, cannot be disclosed due to a publication ban.

The attack on the Afzaal family in London sent waves of shock, grief and fear across Canada and drove ongoing calls for measures to combat Islamophobia.

The National Council of Canadian Muslims (NCCM) held a news conference Tuesday outside the Windsor Superior courthouse as the trial was set to begin.

Imam Abd Alfatah Twakkal, Chair of the London Council of Imams, told the media that Wednesday marks exactly 27 months since this happened.

"A senseless act of hatred, violence and terrorism abruptly ended the lives of four precious individuals from one family, representing three generations, in a single blow," he says.

Imam says their hope is that in the end that justice will be served.

"Our hope is that a clear message of deterrents will be made to anyone who feels that such acts of murder through hatred, and anything that lead to them, are in any way shape or form are acceptable. To be clear, they are not and never will be," he says.

He also says they will continue to struggle against Islamophobia and all forms of hatred and discrimination that results in any harm or loss of life.

"Stripping us of our basic human dignity and fundamental right to live a life of safety and security without having to give up who we are," he adds.

