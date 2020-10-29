Trick-or-Treat at WFCU Credit Union 

WFCU Credit Unions are hosting contactless trick-or-treat events for kids in the communities the bank serves.

The drive-thru event will take place on Saturday from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. in Amherstburg, Leamington, South Windsor and Tecumseh.

Participants are asked to stay in their vehicles, wear a mask and kids will receive a Halloween treat bag filled with activities and candy.

Organizers are asking people not participate if they have had close contact with someone diagnosed with Covid-19, travelled outside of Canada or to an area with a current outbreak, or had cold or flu-like symptoms within the last 14 days.