Trillium grant to WETRA giving residents improved access to programs

The Windsor-Essex Therapeutic Riding Association had a chance to show off what they've been doing thanks to a grant from the Ontario Trillium Foundation (OTF) to their local MPP on Friday.

The provincial member from Essex, Anthony Leardi, met with WETRA team to hear more about the $146,100 Resilient Communities Grant that was used to develop COVID safe spaces at the farm, and raise awareness about the organization through a promotional video.

The entire 1-year project will be completed on June 30, and officials say it will give people in the community improved access to programs at the facility for years to come without the worry of future pandemic closures.

WETRA is an organization committed to improving the lives of people with diverse needs, and are a centre of excellence for innovative equine assisted services.

In addition to the construction of an outdoor, covered riding corral, upgrades included the repair and replacement of asphalt at the primary entrance to the barns and the addition of washable family waiting room furniture.

The facility is used by a variety of community organizations who support those with special needs, as well as children and adults referred by area physicians and agencies.

Leardi says the province is pleased to help support the association through the OTF.

"Horses are beautiful animals and here at the Windsor-Essex Therapeutic Riding Association, horses and people have been building a special relationship for years. Thanks to this grant, the Windsor-Essex Therapeutic Riding Association will be able to continue that relationship for years to come," he said.

WETRA executive director Becky Mill says the impact of the trillium funding will ensure that community members who rely on their services will benefit from the improvements and upgrades for years to come.

"This grant has supported much needed improvements and safety measures so equine assisted services will be less impacted should the need arise to navigate future public health risks. Funds from the OTF have assisted us in promoting, improving and rebuilding our programs to a pre pandemic participation rate. We also want to congratulate the Ontario Trillium Foundation on 40 years of granting and building healthy and vibrant communities across the province," she said.