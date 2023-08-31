Tropical Storm Idalia descends on North Carolina after pounding Florida, Georgia and South Carolina

PERRY, Fla. - Tropical Storm Idalia is barreling through the Carolinas on its way to the Atlantic Ocean after leaving a trail of flooding and devastation throughout the Southeast.

Idalia was a hurricane when it made landfall Wednesday in a remote area of Florida, where it shredded homes and submerged streets.

It weakened to a tropical storm but still packed 60-mph winds as it raced into Georgia and then into South Carolina.

In Charleston, a surge from Idalia topped the seawall that protects the downtown, sending ankle-deep ocean water into wealthy and famous neighborhoods.

There's no immediate word on the full extent of damage and injuries but authorities say at least one person died in Georgia when a tree fell on him.