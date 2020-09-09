Troubled WE Charity to Shutter Canadian Operations

The WE Charity is closing its Canadian operations.

Co-founders Craig and Marc Kielburger have stated the controversy surrounding the Liberal government plan to have the organization run a multimillion-dollar student volunteer program and the COVID-19 pandemic are to blame.

The brothers are planning to leave the Toronto-based youth organization once the transition to a new board of governors is complete.

The organization has lost many of its corporate sponsors which the Kielburgers say has left it in dire financial straits.

Canadian staff will be laid off in the coming months and WE plans to sell its property in Canada to create a fund that will pay for the completion of several projects already underway.