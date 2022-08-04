Troublesome intersection in the Town of Essex could see an upgrade

Upgrades could be on the way for a problematic intersection in Essex County.

During Tuesday night's Essex council meeting, Mayor Richard Meloche brought forward a notice of motion for new measures at a troublesome intersection which was approved by council.

He requested for a review of the intersection of County Road 12 and County Road 15.

Meloche says in his notice of motion that better safety controls need to be provided for the intersection as too many accidents are occurring.

The intersection currently has enlarged stop signs, however they haven't reduced the issue of accidents occurring.

He says with more travellers through the town, people seem to miss the stop sign.

"You've got new people going through these intersections that don't travel them often, and sometimes it's difficult to know or see stop signs. And what we're trying to do is we're going to ask the county to take a look at this intersection. We've already got enlarged signs there and what I'm suggesting is to see what can be done better to make it a safer intersection."

Meloche adds what has been helpful to other areas who have had similar issues with intersections.

"I had some residents reach out to me and they said in Ohio that they have neon lights attached to their stop signs at intersections where they know that they've had several accidents that would make that particular intersection labelled as a dangerous intersection."

Kim Verbeek, Ward 2 Councillor, says she's thankful for the motion presented for her ward.

She says it's a troublesome intersection that needs to be dealt with for the safety of others.

"That stop is rarely acknowledged so whether it's flashing lights, or put some neon on it, or make it bigger, you're right, for the 40 years that I've lived in that ward there's been a lot of accidents at that stop."

Meloche adds that the motion will be brought forward to County Council at a later date to discuss options for better safety at the intersection.