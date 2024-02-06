Truck hauling pigs catches fire in Tecumseh

Cleanup continues in Tecumseh following a trailer fire Tuesday morning.

According to police, officers from the Tecumseh OPP and Tecumseh Fire Rescue Service responded to a report of a vehicle fire on North Talbot Road near Concession Road 8 at 8:19 a.m.

A semi-trailer truck transporting hauling pigs caught fire, which resulted in several of them dying, but no injuries to the driver were reported.

Police say that investigators believe the cause of the fire to be mechanical related, and not suspicious in nature.

North Talbot Road remains closed between Concession Road 8 and Concession Road 9 to allow for clean up.