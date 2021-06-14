Truck Hits Apartment Building Sending 2 Men to Hospital

Two people were sent to hospital after a truck crashed into an apartment building late Sunday night.

Windsor police were called to the scene in the 500 block of Mill Street near Wyandotte Street W around 11:45 p.m. where they saw a grey F150 pick-up truck partially inside an apartment unit.

Because of the nature of the crash, police immediately began looking for any injured parties and the entire apartment building was evacuated.

Two adult men that were inside the damaged apartment were transported to hospital with injuries, later determined to be non-life-threatening.

According to police, a 48-year-old Windsor man was arrested and charged with impaired operation of a conveyance.

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident and has not yet spoken to police are encouraged to contact them with any additional information or surveillance footage.