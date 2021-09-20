Truck stolen twice in a matter of days in Chatham-Kent

A truck couldn't seem to escape the grasp of thieves in Chatham-Kent over the weekend.

Chatham-Kent police say the stolen truck from Kingston was recovered on Sept. 16 and towed to an impound yard.

The same truck was reported stolen the following morning, according to police.

Investigators say the truck was then spotted being driven erratically in a populated area Saturday.

Officers were able to locate the truck using GPS tracking, but it was abandoned when they arrived on scene.

Police say the K-9 Unit was brought in and a search along nearby train tracks turned up three suspects.

Two men and a woman were arrested and charged with theft and possession over $5,000 and dangerous driving.