Trucker in Humboldt Broncos bus crash loses first bid to stay in Canada

The Canada Border Services Agency has rejected a request from the former truck driver who caused the deadly Humboldt Broncos bus crash that he be allowed to stay in Canada after he finishes prison time.

As a result, the case of Jaskirat Singh Sidhu will now be handed over to the Immigration and Refugee Board to decide if he should be deported back to India.

Anna Pape, a senior communications officer for the Immigration and Refugee Board, says a hearing hasn't been scheduled yet.

Sidhu was sentenced to eight years in March of 2019 after pleading guilty to dangerous driving causing death and bodily harm in the collision that killed 16 people and injured 13 on April 6th, 2018.

Court was told the rookie Calgary trucker, a newly married permanent resident, went through a stop sign at a rural Saskatchewan intersection and drove into the path of the Humboldt Broncos bus carrying players and staff to a junior hockey league playoff game.

He is considering challenging the decision by the border agency in Federal Court once he sees the reasons for rejecting the application.