Trudeau and Ford to join Stellantis representatives in Windsor for major announcement

Windsor will play host to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Ontario Premier Doug Ford today.

The two leaders will be joined by several high-ranking cabinet ministers and Stellantis North America Chief Operating Officer Mark Stewart for a major announcement involving the company's operations in Windsor and Brampton.

Mayor Drew Dilkens has been hinting for a few weeks now about big news for the region.

Windsor-Tecumseh Liberal MP Irek Kusmierczyk tweeted it will be "another groundbreaking announcement" with Stellantis.

Sources say new investments worth hundreds of millions of dollars will be unveiled at the news conference, set for 1:00 this afternoon.