Trudeau Announces $2-Billion in PPE Spending

The Canadian government is moving forward with the private sector on agreements to purchase personal protective equipment (PPE) for the response to COVID-19.

Speaking on Tuesday morning, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says the government is allocating $2-billion to purchase PPE for health care professionals.

He also says production of ventilators, masks and test kits is now underway.

Trudau spoke specifically about a medical company in Thornhill, Ont. that is making 500 ventilators and hopes to have them ready within weeks.

According to Trudeau, the government has signed letters of intent with five other firms to bolster the national stockpiles of badly needed equipment.

— With files from The Canadian Press